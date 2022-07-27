LMPD issues Operation Return Home for missing teen last seen in Buechel neighborhood

Anthony Rogalsky, 16, left his home in the 2800 block of Klondike Lane Saturday, July 23 according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has issued an Operation Return Home for a missing teen last seen in the Buechel neighborhood.



No one has heard from him in days and his family fears he may need medical attention police said.

If anyone has information they are asked to call LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

