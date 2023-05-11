LMPD searching for missing man last seen in Newburg neighborhood

Eddieser Machin Arce, 33, was last seen Wednesday morning on Quiet Way.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department needs the public's help in locating a missing man last seen on Wednesday, May 10.

33-year-old Eddieser Machin Arce was last seen around 10 a.m. in the 4100 block of Quiet Way. That's located in the Newburg neighborhood.

According to LMPD, Arce suffers from medical conditions that require medication and say his family is concerned for his safety.

Arce is 5'7" and has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, LMPD asks that you contact the department immediately at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

