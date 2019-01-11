LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Nov. 1, around 5 p.m. LMPD responded to a shooting in the Russell neighborhood in the 2700 block of W Muhammad Ali Blvd.

According to a police spokesperson, the victim of the shooting has died.

.The spokesperson says, "The victim from this afternoon's shooting has been pronounced deceased at the hospital."

LMPD says the investigation is ongoing.

