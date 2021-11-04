LMPD investigating fatal crash on Shelbyville Road

Police's preliminary investigation reveals that the driver drove off the roadway into a ditch and rolled the car striking a tree.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a man is dead following a fatal roll-over crash on Shelbyville Road.

Police say officers responded to a call of a car collision in the 9100 block of Shelbyville Rd. around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

LMPD's preliminary investigation reveals a car was traveling east on Shelbyville Rd. in the left lane. The car then for an "unknown reason" drifted into the right lane of traffic, going off the roadway into a ditch.

As a result of drifting off the road, the car rolled and struck a tree. The driver received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the man is unknown at this time. LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.

