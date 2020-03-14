LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are on the scene of what they are calling an officer involved incident in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

According to MetroSafe, a shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 8000 block of Blake Lane.

It is not clear what lead to the shooting or if anyone has been injured.

WHAS11 has a team on the way to the scene to gather more information. Check back for updates to this developing story.

RELATED: Officer injured, one person killed in shooting in southwest Louisville

RELATED: 19-year-old Louisville man charged in shooting death in Crescent Hill

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.