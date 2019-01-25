LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – On Friday, at about 7:30 a.m., a Louisville Metro Police Department officer was involved in an injury vehicle collection on I-264 west at Cane Run Road.

LMPD’s preliminary investigation showed an officer was stopped in traffic on I-264 west at Cane Run Road when a vehicle struck the officer’s vehicle from the rear and caused a chain reaction collision with other vehicles.

Multiple people had minor injuries and were transported to various hospitals for treatment, LMPD said. The officer was not injured.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.