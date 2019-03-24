LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Radio chatter stopped for a brief moment Saturday to remember one of LMPD’s own.

It’s been 14 years since the tragic death of Officer Peter Grignon.

Family members along with friends and fellow officers met at Grignon’s gravesite to remember the sacrifice he made while serving the community.

“I think everyone that has lost someone knows that every year is different. You’re able to remember the good memories a little bit more each year and the crushing pain is more in the background. I will never forget Peter – I will always love him and I will always miss him but it is so good to remember him and to remember the fun and to see his family come out. Not only his blood family but his blue family as well,” Rebecca Grignon Reker said.

Grignon was responding to a hit and run in 2005 when he was shot and killed by a teenager who then killed himself.