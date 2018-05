LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A very special moment happened locally on Memorial Day.

Louisville Metro Police Officer Gary Kistner married his now wife, Reggie.

The pair decided to tie the knot specifically on Memorial Day as an honor to the bride’s father and brother as well as the groom’s uncles – who are veterans.

The reception was held at the Jeffersonian next to Veterans Memorial Park and guests were asked to wear red and blue as they celebrated the big day.

