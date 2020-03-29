LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with the Louisville Mayor’s Office says a Metro Police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer last worked a shift on March 25 and is currently being treated at a hospital.

Metro Public Health and Wellness say they are working alongside LMPD to determine any further action. LMPD has also notified those who may have worked or come in contact with the officer during the time he may have been ill.

The department says they have had the areas where the officer worked, including his vehicle, cleaned and sanitized.

LMPD is instituting several new protocols, including limiting role calls, limiting public access to police facilities and increasing the capacity of its telephone reporting unit.

The City of Louisville currently has 140 cases on COVID-19.

