LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- An LMPD officer is being transported to University of Louisville hospital after being involved in an accident.

The accident happened shortly before 9 p.m. at Bardstown Rd. and Winston in the Upper Highlands area.

It is not clear what injuries the officer has sustained.

It is believed a person in the other vehicle has also been transported to the hospital.

Check back for updates to this story.

© 2018 WHAS-TV