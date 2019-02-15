LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) –Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad has changed the punishment for an officer who shot a suspect in 2017 while on duty.

As of Feb. 13, Officer Sarah Stumler was advised she would serve a suspension without pay from the department for a total of 80 hours (10 days).

In a letter to Officer Sarah Stumler, Conrad said Stumler violated procedure when she failed to exercise care for her gun.

Body camera video shows Stumler shot Warrick immediately after telling him to show his hands.

Stumler has said she didn't mean to shoot Bruce Warrick while searching an abandoned house in March 2017 but was instead trying to turn on her flashlight.

A grand jury decided not to indict Stumler but the city did settle a lawsuit with Warrick for $1.8 million.

