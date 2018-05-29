LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police department is grieving this week, as they remember a fellow brother in blue, officer Steve Wise.

Wise died over the weekend, after a two-year battle with cancer. Friends and family gathered at Bosse Funeral Home on Barret Avenue Tuesday for the officer's visitation.

Among his brothers, Wise will forever be a legend.

"When you got around him you felt like you had known him forever,” LMPD Officer Rich Wilson said.

Working his way up within LMPD he started as a janitor.

Wilson explained, "And I guarantee the division was as clean as could be back then."

His brothers said he was proud of where he started and even more proud of where he ended. Wise worked as an instructor at the training academy most recently. He kept working until only days before his death.

LMPD Officer Justin Witt said, "Obviously it’s a sad day, it’s a big loss for us but you can’t help but smile because you know somewhere if you shed a tear or do something like that he'd laugh at you."

The team's final day with Wise was last Monday. He suggested the guys go out to lunch. Riding in a Corvette, and loving every minute of it, Wise left the team with a joke.

"Even his worse day- he's still making somebody laugh,” Wise said.

The LMPD officer worked at LMPD for more than 20 years. He leaves behind a wife and step-son, who the officer said was the light of his world.

New of his passing was devastating for the police department. But his brothers said Tuesday was about the laughs.

"It’s hard to be sad because Steve was never that way,” Witt said.

Officer Wise’s end of watch came too soon. But those who loved him promise to keep smiling because that is what he would have wanted.

"His spirit is going to be missed, he will always be with us,” LMPD Sergeant Chris Keith said.

The officer's funeral will be Wednesday at noon at Audubon Park Baptist Church.

