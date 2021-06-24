'We need more people.' LMPD short 241 officers amid rise in violence

With the number of shootings the city is seeing, spokesperson Ofc. Ruoff said it's straining LMPD's homicide unit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Early Wednesday morning, Louisville learned of a teenager found shot in the parking lot at Cox Park -- the city's 100th homicide.

"It's something we've clearly never seen this this early in the year," LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said.

LMPD said it isn't just down 241 sworn officers but over 300, also including civilian employees.

"Right now, we're trying to do the best we can to manage the situation that's being handed to us," Ruoff said. "We need help. We need more people."

With the number of shootings the city is seeing, Ruoff said it's straining the department's homicide unit.

"It's very taxing and it's tough on those detectives because they are really working hard to solve these cases," Ruoff said.

In a recent LMPD podcast episode, Lt. Donnie Burbrink said the unit is only clearing about 1/3 of all homicide cases it has to investigate.

"Last year I lose people, we gain cases. Each one of my detectives had 8-10 cases last year," Burbrink said in the podcast.

This year it is up to about 15 cases, compared to the 4 or 5 cases a year homicide detectives used to have he said, calling it a non-stop cycle.

"I've had to weigh do we put more cops in Homicide or do we put more cops in the street to get the guns off the street that are causing the homicides? Or do we pull individuals out of investigative units?" LMPD Chief Ericka Shields said during the podcast.

Shields believes the staffing shortage may only get worse. The police union agrees, saying it could take up to 10 years to turn around the staffing numbers.

"We're getting near the end of the road where there's not going to be any further we can go or were not going to be able to provide the every day services that we do," FOP spokesperson Dave Mutchler said.

Mutchler also said LMPD officers need higher salaries before the department will even be able to recruit.

LMPDS current recruit class only has 15 people compared to the usual 48.

