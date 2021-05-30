LMPD: Man shot by officers in critical condition after he allegedly brandished firearm, attempted to leave scene

Police say officers fired their weapons after an occupant of a car allegedly pulled out a firearm while attempting to flee the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man in critical condition in the Jacobs neighborhood.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said officers were investigating reports of a stolen car around the area of Georgetown Circle off Berry Boulevard just before 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Once officers approached the car, two occupants inside the car, both adult men, attempted to run from the scene on foot. As officers pursued the individuals, police say one of the men allegedly pulled out a firearm.

Responding officers then fired their weapons, police said. The man struck was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD says the other occupant involved fled the scene and has not been located at this time.

Ruoff said Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation of the incident.

Per LMPD policy, the two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

