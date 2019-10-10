JEFFERSONVILLE, Indiana — A white Kentucky police officer who resigned amid allegations of racial bias has now been hired as an officer at a department in Indiana.

News outlets report Jeffersonville, Indiana, police have hired former Louisville Metro police officer Kevin Crawford, who quit in June after being heavily criticized over a 2018 traffic stop of a black man.

Body camera video showed Crawford stopping Tae-Ahn Lea for making a wide turn and then forcing the 18-year-old out of the car. Lea was frisked and handcuffed while his car was searched by a drug-sniffing dog and officers. Nothing was found and a related citation was ultimately dismissed.

Three racial profiling lawsuits are pending against Crawford. Jeffersonville police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh, who is black, says he stands behind hiring Crawford.

