LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Metro Police officer and another driver are recovering after a bad collision between the police cruiser and an SUV.

The officer was released from the hospital with minor injuries. The driver only sustained cuts and scrapes.

The accident happened shortly before 9 p.m. last night at Bardstown Road. and Winston in the Upper Highlands area.

The fifth division officer was on patrol and driving south on Bardstown Road when he collided with an SUV.

LMPD's traffic unit is investigating to determine what happened.

