LMPD officer on administrative reassignment after allegedly attending anti-abortion protest

"The safety and well-being of the clinic’s staff and patients remains a priority for the department,” an LMPD spokesperson said in a statement.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Note: The video in the player above is from February 20, 2021.

A Louisville Metro Police officer is on administrative reassignment after allegations that the officer attended an anti-abortion demonstration downtown last month.

Photos posted on Twitter allegedly show an LMPD officer and police cruiser parked outside the EMW Women’s Surgical Center. The post came from the account “LvilleClinicEscorts” which is run by volunteers who escort patients and staff to and from the clinic.

“LMPD has previously, and will continue to, respond to calls for service at the location as needed. The safety and well-being of the clinic’s staff and patients remains a priority for the department,” an LMPD spokesperson told WHAS11 in a statement.

The officer has been placed on administrative reassignment pending an investigation by the Professional Standards Unit.

“We will continue to work with the clinic to address the concerns that have been expressed,” the spokesperson said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.