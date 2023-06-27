Officer Nicolas Wilt continues to fight despite 'significant scare' during recovery

Louisville Metro Police said Wil continues to overcome every obstacle while smiling alongside his family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police officer who was critically injured during a mass shooting in April continues to show signs of improvement.

Officer Nicolas Wilt had only been with the department for a few weeks when he ran towards the gunfire to save lives at Old National Bank. He was shot by the gunman in the process.

Over the past two months, Wilt has been in the hospital recovering and continues to show signs of improvement throughout his recovery, according to LMPD.

On Tuesday, the department said Wilt "consistently meets the goals set by the staff and goes above and beyond our expectations."

"Despite facing obstacles, Officer Wilt remains determined to overcome them," LMPD said in an update on social media.

Police officials said Wilt experienced a "significant scare" following a procedure, but within 10 hours he was able to sit up in a chair and kept smiling alongside his family.

"Officer Wilt's resilience and commitment to returning to his everyday life are remarkable," LMPD said. "The Wilt family remains amazed by the ongoing support they have received and is grateful for every one of you."

