LMPD: Officer injured, taken to hospital following Dixie Highway crash

Police said the accident happened at Upper Hunters Trace Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Metro Police officer has been taken to the hospital after a multivehicle accident in southwest Jefferson County.

Police said Third Division officers responded to a crash on northbound Dixie Highway at Upper Hunters Trace around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a three-vehicle crash involving an LMPD cruiser.

The officer, who was on duty at the time but not running with lights or sirens, was struck when a car pulled out in front of the officer near that intersection causing the two to collide.

The crash resulted in a third vehicle being hit nearby.

The officer was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the two other drivers denied transport.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.