LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer was injured Monday morning in a crash on Dixie Highway.

According to LMPD, the officer was on patrol around 5 a.m. on Jan. 27. The driver of another vehicle was making an opposing left-hand turn on Dixie Highway at Pages Lane when he or she ran into the officer's cruiser.

WHAS

The officer was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. The driver of the other car was not injured. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash, but no charges are expected.

Dixie Highway at Pages Lane is open at this time.

