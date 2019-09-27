LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer was fired from the department after kissing a female motorist during a traffic stop and then lying to investigators about it.

According to a termination letter obtained by WHAS11, Richard Barron was fired on September 20 after an investigation into the incident which occurred in December 2017.

The documents say Barron turned off his body camera before hugging and kissing a woman at the scene. He originally denied kissing her but later admitted to it, saying he misread the situation.

Check back for updates to this ongoing story.

