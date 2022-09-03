Off-duty officer, motorist suffer minor injury following crash in St. Matthews

Metro Police said the crash happened on Westport and Ahland Road around 3 p.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An off-duty officer is expected to be okay after a crash in St. Matthews.

In their initial investigation, police said a woman traveling eastbound crossed the center median and struck the officer’s marked vehicle.

Their injuries were reported as minor and were taken to UofL Hospital for observation.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

