x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Off-duty officer, motorist suffer minor injury following crash in St. Matthews

Metro Police said the crash happened on Westport and Ahland Road around 3 p.m. Saturday.

More Videos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An off-duty officer is expected to be okay after a crash in St. Matthews.

Metro Police said the crash happened on Westport and Ahland Road around 3 p.m. Saturday.

In their initial investigation, police said a woman traveling eastbound crossed the center median and struck the officer’s marked vehicle.

Their injuries were reported as minor and were taken to UofL Hospital for observation.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 

RELATED VIDEO

Download the new WHAS11+ app on Roku or Fire TV for free!

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out