LMPD: Officer involved in 3-vehicle crash near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police responded to a report of a car crash on Thursday morning at Preston St. and Broadway involving an officer.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says their preliminary investigation revealed that an on-duty LMPD Fourth Division officer had their lights and sirens on and was responding to a call to assist another officer.

The officer was traveling in the median of Broadway eastbound when they entered the intersection. Police say another vehicle, also traveling through the intersection, did not see or hear the officer, resulting in the two vehicles colliding.

Officials say that collision caused the officer to "spin out and strike a third vehicle."

The officer and driver of the first vehicle did not suffer any injuries, police said.

The driver of the third vehicle was transported to UofL Health - Jewish Hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening, officers said.

LMPD said their Fourth Division is handling the investigation.

