LMPD officer taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash

A spokesperson for LMPD said an officer lost control of their vehicle and struck a pole on 7th Street early Tuesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officer was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a crash on 7th Street.

According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, an officer was responding to a call for service around 4 a.m. when the officer lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a pole near Davies Ave.

Ellis said the officer was able to get out of the vehicle before it caught on fire. The officer, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The area of 7th Street and Davies Ave. was shut down early Tuesday morning as police cleared the scene. The LMPD Traffic Unit is looking into what led up to the crash.

