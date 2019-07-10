LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer pleaded guilty to possession of child porn and five counts of sexual misconduct Monday.

Pablo Cano, who was accused of sexually assaulting several women in separate lawsuits, has accepted a five-year prison term.

Cano resigned from the force in September 2017 after several women accused him of rape and sexual assault, including at times when he was on duty and wearing his uniform and gun.

Cano moved out of state after resigning from LMPD and is still facing several civil lawsuits.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

City files motion to dismiss claims against them in Pablo Cano lawsuit

Former LMPD officer accused of rape deposed in civil lawsuit

Woman who accuses former LMPD officer of rape speaks out

High-profile attorney joins rape lawsuit case

Third woman files lawsuit with rape claims against LMPD officer

4th rape accusation against LMPD officer