LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Police are making it easier for you to report a variety of crimes with a new online reporting system.

You can use the site to file a report on a variety of incidents including lost property, theft and vandalism. Once the information for the report has been entered, police will review the report and follow up through email. You'll then receive a report number and information about how to get that report.

Click here to learn more about reporting an incident online.

