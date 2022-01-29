LMPD: New Albany police officer dies in an apparent murder, suicide

Police Chief Todd Bailey said Niko Sturdivant had been with NAPD since October 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said one of the department's officers was found dead, along with another woman in a Louisville house.

Bailey confirmed the officer was 33-year-old Niko Sturdivant who was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Louisville Metro Police said around 5 a.m. Saturday West Buechel Police notified the department of two victims inside a home in the 3500 block of Fountain Drive.

An LMPD spokesperson said homicide investigators determined their deaths were caused by a domestic murder-suicide.

Sturdivant had been with the NAPD since October of 2018.

LMPD is investigating the incident.

We will update this story as we learn more.

