LMPD: New Albany police officer dies in an apparent murder, suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said one of the department's officers was found dead, along with another woman in a Louisville house.
Bailey confirmed the officer was 33-year-old Niko Sturdivant who was off-duty at the time of the incident.
Louisville Metro Police said around 5 a.m. Saturday West Buechel Police notified the department of two victims inside a home in the 3500 block of Fountain Drive.
An LMPD spokesperson said homicide investigators determined their deaths were caused by a domestic murder-suicide.
Sturdivant had been with the NAPD since October of 2018.
LMPD is investigating the incident.
We will update this story as we learn more.
OTHER LOCAL STORIES PEOPLE ARE READING:
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.