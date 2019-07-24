LMPD needs help locating a suspected bank robber.

Surveillance shows the suspect robbed the PNC Bank at 4th and Oak streets in Old Louisville on May 23. He is believed to be between 25 and 35 years old, six feet tall and 175-185 pounds.

He was bald when he allegedly committed the crime, but police say he may have grown his hair out since the end of May and may be clean shaven.

LMPD believes he may be in the area of 4th and Oak often.

Call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD if you have any information.

