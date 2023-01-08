LMPD continues to build community relationships at National Night Out events

"This is what it's about, this is community building," Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police officers and the community sang, danced and hugged during one of Tuesday’s National Night Out events.

This kind of joy means a lot to people after the difficult times that started in 2020.

Now, this kind of fellowship helps officers with their investigations; most recently, LMPD received tips about the house on Applegate Lane and officials thanked the public for their help.

"There is an increase of involvement from the community that we are seeing and we're so appreciative of that support but we need more," Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Community engagement means a lot to Gwinn-Villaroel; she said the turnout on Tuesday is what Louisville's return to community policing will look like.

"This is what it's about, this is community building; we have to do more of this coming together, showing support for one another and I believe we are on our path of doing this," she said.

Joyce Marr brought her kid to show them that officers “care a little bit more than what people think.”

At another National Night Out at the Jefferson Mall, the group Voices of Black Mothers United honored a police officer for her service.

“I felt if anyone needs to be recognized and shown appreciation to, it would be Ofc. Landry; look at how many people are enjoying this event because of her hard work, effort and dedication to the cause,” group member Alesia Floyd said.

People said Ofc. Tonya Landry is there for them when they need an officer. Landry told WHAS11 News there’s been a lot of healing over the past three years.

"To be able to be out here and they see that there are officers here that they can go up to and interact and talk to... that's what policing is about," she said.

Community members said this kind of interaction builds trust.

“They get a lot of bad rep, and for them to show that they love our community and they want to be a part of it, they’re showing positivity for the community,” community member Regina Betts said.

LMPD has said the key to the future is getting back out on the streets in a high-profile manner while hiring more officers.

