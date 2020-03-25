LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Starting March 25, Louisville Metro Police and other local law enforcement officers will be stationed outside hospitals in Jefferson County.

The change comes as Gov. Andy Beshear asked local law enforcement and the National Guard in the state to have a presence at hospitals across the state, said Jean Porter, director of communications for Mayor Greg Fischer.

The move, Beshear said, is in preparation for hospitals as they get busier in the coming days. Currently, three major health care providers in Louisville have made plans to accommodate a surge in patients.

There is a white tent outside Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in St. Matthews where patients will first go when they have coronavirus symptoms.

A spokesperson for UofL Health said all emergency rooms have the ability to stand up triage tents as well. Baptist Health has suspended all visitation to reduce exposure to coronavirus as well.

WHAS11 will continue to update this with more information as it is released.

RELATED: Area hospitals, Army Corp of Engineers planning makeshift hospitals in Kentucky

RELATED: Louisville's Salvation Army opens shelter for homeless COVID-19 patients

RELATED: Real-time updates: 39 new cases of coronavirus brings statewide total to 163

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.