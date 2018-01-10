LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Police arrested a Louisville man on Sunday after he ran from police, spit blood on officers, and bit an EMS worker – all without clothes.

According to police, officers were sent to Hackel Drive in response to multiple reports of a naked man running down the street. They found 46-year-old James Reed at the intersection of Maravian Drive and Hunters Creek Blvd., but he ran when they approached.

Officers managed to detain and handcuff Reed, despite resistance. Reed had multiple cuts to his face and body and Louisville EMS was called. As police and EMS personnel attempted to load him into the EMS vehicle, Reed became “irate”. He spit blood at officers and bit an EMS worker.

Reed has been charged with three counts of assault against a police officer and one count of assault against EMS personnel.

