LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, police are responding to a shooting where at least three people have been injured on the 2700 block of S 4th St.

LMPD say there are two separate scenes around the area near U of L's campus where people have been injured.

A police spokesman said via press release, "About 8:00 this evening, the LMPD 4th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2700 block of S. 4th St. When officers arrived, they located 3 individuals that had been shot. All were transported to University Hospital with non life- threatening injuries. The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Thete are no suspect(s)."

WHAS11 Jessie Cohen

