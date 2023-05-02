Authorities searching for missing woman last seen in Okolona

42-year-old Melanie Masters was last seen in the 8100 block of Blue Lick Road on April 28, according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are searching for a missing woman and need the public's help in locating her.

42-year-old Melanie Masters was last seen in the 8100 block of Blue Lick Road on April 28, according to police.

"Masters was supposed to arrive at her family's residence a short time later and didn't show up," the department said. "There's been no contact with family and they fear for her safety."

Masters is described as being 5'2" and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding Masters' whereabouts to please contact LMPD immediately at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.