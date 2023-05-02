LMPD cancels Operation Return Home after missing Okolona woman located

Police said 42-year-old Melanie Masters has been located after she went missing on May 3.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly three weeks after a woman went missing from Okolona, Metro Police have canceled an Operation Return Home.

According to a department spokesman, Melanie Masters was located on Sunday and is safe.

Police had reissued the alert on May 2 after her family was contacted by friends stating that Masters may have had a mental health crisis.

