LMPD searching for missing 71-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing 71-year-old man.

Patricio Muniz was last seen in the 5600 block of Mary Ellen Drive on Monday around 9 a.m. That's between the Fairdale and Auburndale neighborhoods.

According to LMPD, there is no available clothing description and Muniz is believed to be traveling on foot.

If anyone sees Muniz, you are asked to contact authorities by calling 911 or 502-574-LMPD (5673).

