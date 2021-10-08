x
Police need your help locating missing 18-year-old

LMPD is asking for public assistance in locating missing 18-year-old Caleb Hall. He was last seen at a Greyhound Bus station Sept. 22.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) has issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 18-year-old. 

Police said Caleb Hall was last seen at 720 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard Sept. 22. He was at a Greyhound Bus station. Hall's family believes he is in danger and in need of medical attention. 

Hall is described as a 5-foot-10 white man weighing approximately 155 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. 

LMPD said Hall is not from Louisville and was en-route to Texas. 

Credit: LMPD

If anyone has information on Hall's whereabouts, contact LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD.

