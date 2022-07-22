LMPD: Missing boy dies after being rescued from neighbor's pool

LMPD said officers responded to a call of a missing boy at 7:58 p.m. Friday in the 17000 block of Ashburton Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after a little boy dies, however they don't suspect foul play.

Police said they found the boy shortly after arriving in the neighbor's pool, and two officers immediately jumped in to rescue him.

LMPD had a hospital route set up for the boy to Norton Children's Hospital, however, he later died they said.

No other information is available.

