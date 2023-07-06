LMPD: Man wanted out of Indiana, Arizona captured in Louisville

TyShawn Nuby was wanted out of Arizona for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and in Indiana for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police captured a man wanted out of Indiana and Arizona in Louisville.

According to a Facebook post from Louisville Metro Police, officers said TyShawn Nuby was wanted out of Arizona for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and in Indiana for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police found Nuby in Louisville. He was taken into custody and was allegedly found with 4.5 pounds of heroin, a 5.56 Draco and a 9mm Taurus handgun.

LMPD said his total charges from all three states are "too long to list."

Nuby was booked at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

