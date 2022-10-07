LMPD: Man stops traffic in Park Hill neighborhood

Police were originally responding to a call of a man in the middle of Dixie Highway around 6 p.m. Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incident that had stopped traffic for a few hours on Dixie Highway has ended.

According to Louisville Metro Police, there was a situation at the 1400 block of Dixie Highway around 6 p.m. Friday in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Officers were originally responding to a call about a man in the middle of Dixie Highway LMPD said.

The man was supposedly stopping traffic and causing a disturbance.

Police said traffic was stopped for a couple of hours.

LMPD officers and SWAT were able to take the man into custody, and no injuries were reported according to police.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital for observation.

LMPD said they are still investigating.

