LMPD: Man shot in Old Louisville

Louisville Metro Police say he's expected to survive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound in the hospital after a shooting in Old Louisville near the Spalding University School of Nursing building.

Around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of South 2nd Street, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a man who had been shot; he was transported to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive, officials say.

LMPD officers are currently investigating; there are no known suspect(s).

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

