LMPD: Man shot in the leg near West Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the leg near downtown Louisville on Thursday.

Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the area near the 1600 block of West Broadway, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on the scene said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was reportedly alert, conscious and talking to the officers.

Emergency Medical Services transported him to UofL Hospital. Officials say he is expected to survive the shooting.

LMPD is currently investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal online.

