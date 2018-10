A man has died after a shooting on Westport Road.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 9400 block of Westport Road near Westport Plaza around 6:15pm. When they arrived, they discovered a man that had been shot and killed.

No suspects have been identified and the Homicide Unit is investigating.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

