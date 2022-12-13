LMPD: Man shot near Hikes Point

Louisville Police said the suspected shooter fled the scene before officers arrived.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot near Louisville's Hikes Point neighborhood on Monday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Church Park Circle, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials say the man is expected to survive.

The suspected shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673) or provide info online at LMPD's Crime Tip Portal.

