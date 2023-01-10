LMPD: Man shot near Buechel neighborhood

Louisville police said he is expected to survive the shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound, after a shooting just outside of Louisville's Buechel neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a man who had been shot; he was transported to UofL Hospital shortly thereafter.

Officials say the man is expected to survive from his injuries.

LMPD officers are investigating; there are currently no suspect(s).

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

