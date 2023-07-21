LMPD: Man in 'life-threatening' condition after early morning car crash

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is left with "life-threatening" injuries after a car crash early Friday morning.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call for service on a single motor vehicle collision on East Pages Lane at Standing Oak Drive around 3:30 a.m.

LMPD's preliminary investigation reveals that a passenger vehicle traveling westbound on East Pages Lane left the roadway causing the vehicle to roll-over several times in the ditch line, before stopping at Standing Oak Drive.

EMS was called to the scene and took the driver, an adult male and sole occupant of the vehicle, to UofL Hospital with injuries that officials are considered "life-threatening."

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

