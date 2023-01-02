LMPD: Man killed in Tyler Park shooting overnight

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood early Monday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a man who had been shot; he was transported to UofL Hospital.

Officials say the man later died in the hospital from his injuries.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating; there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.