LMPD: Man killed in fatal crash on Manslick Road

Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in a deadly car crash in Louisville on Friday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed during a car crash in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood on Friday morning.

At about 4:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a vehicle collision in the 3600 block of Manslick Road, according to an LMPD news release.

Investigators believe the car was travelling northbound on Manslick Road when the driver lost control, ran off the roadway and struck a utility pole then a tree.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were transported to UofL Hospital where the driver died of his injuries.

Officials say they expect the passenger of the vehicle to survive. Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the accident.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.