LMPD: Young man struck by vehicle on Westport Road in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating after a vehicle struck a young man in east Louisville Monday evening.

LMPD said officers responded to a call of a person hit at Westport Road and Goose Creek Road around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, police said they found a young man in critical condition, who was then transported to UofL Health.

LMPD said the young man looked to be in his late teens to early 20s.

Police said their initial investigation revealed he was crossing the street when he was hit.

The driver did stay at the scene police said.

