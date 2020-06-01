LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Around 5 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 3100 block of South Park Rd.

Police say they were informed of a a person down in the woods.

According to LMPD, upon arrival officers located a deceased man in his 20's.

Major Crimes Division is investigating. No arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

