LMPD: Man dead after car crash nearly two weeks ago

Louisville Metro Police responded to a collision on Dixie Highway and West Orell Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man died from a car accident nearly two weeks ago.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a collision on Dixie Highway and West Orell Road on Wednesday, May 17 around 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, police said they found a two-vehicle collision at the intersection.

LMPD said a passenger vehicle traveling northbound on Dixie Highway was "driving erratically" and "swerving across the lanes" when the driver crossed over the center median and hit an SUV head-on. Officers said this caused the SUV to rollover multiple times.

The driver, and sole occupant of the SUV, was ejected, police said.

EMS was called to the scene and took the man to UofL Hospital where LMPD said he later died on Monday, May 29.

Witnesses on the scene told officers that the driver of the passenger vehicle, which caused the collision, fled on foot in an "unknown direction."

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.